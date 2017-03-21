Listen Live

Police Catch Robber Stuck in Shop Window

He got "caught up" during his escape

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

French police got a call to a suspected robbery and had no problem catching the robber who got himself stuck in the window during his attempted escape.

The 45-year-old robber had smashed a hole in the window of a jewelry shop, climbed in to rob it, and couldn’t get back out again.

Police were called to the shop earlier the same day, but the robber had fled. They were called back several hours later by a neighbour and found the man stuck in the window.

The fire department had to be called to make the hole bigger so they could free him.

Police uncovered the items he had stolen earlier that day in his apartment: clothes, jewels, bags, two mannequin arms and a curly brunette wig.

