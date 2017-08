Lots of stuff up for grabs at the annual Huronia West OPP police auction. The show gets underway at 10:00 in the detachment parking lot on River Road in Wasaga Beach with a viewing of some of the stuff on the block, followed by the auction from 11:00-1:00. You’ll find things like bicycles, go pros, a few GPS units, tools, printers, and jewelry. Money helps support Community Policing Committees.