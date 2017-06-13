Polaris Prize Announces 2017 Long List

Canada’s prestigious Polaris Prize revealed its 2017 long list today.

Every year the Polaris Music Prize of $50,000 is presented to the top Canadian album based on “artistic merit” without consideration for genre or record sales. Additionally, each 2017 shortlisted artist receives $3,000 courtesy of Slaight Music.

The 10 album short list will be announced live on July 13 on CBC Music’s Facebook page. The winning album will be determined at the Polaris Gala September 18 at The Carlu in Toronto, which will be livestreamed at CBCMusic.ca.

One of these fourty artists will take home the grand prize for Album of the Year.

Polaris Music Prize 2017 Long List:

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

Alaclair Ensemble – Les Frères Cueilleurs

Anciients – Voice of the Void

Arkells – Morning Report

Philippe B – La grande nuit vidéo

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Louise Burns – Young Mopes

Chocolat – Rencontrer Looloo

Clairmont The Second – Quest For Milk and Honey

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Antoine Corriveau – Cette chose qui cognait au creux de sa poitrine sans vouloir s’arrêter

Le Couleur – P.O.P.

Marie Davidson – Adieux Au Dancefloor

Mac Demarco – This Old Dog

Gord Downie – Secret Path

Drake – More Life

Feist – Pleasure

Figure Walking – The Big Other

Fiver – Audible Songs From Rockwood

Geoffroy – Coastline

Hannah Georgas – For Evelyn

Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

Carly Rae Jepsen – E.MO.TION Side B

B.A. Johnston – Gremlins III

Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions

Klô Pelgag – L’Étoile thoracique

Peter Peter – Noir Éden

Lido Pimienta – La Papessa

Jessie Reyez – Kiddo

Daniel Romano – Modern Pressure

The Sadies – Northern Passages

John K. Samson – Winter Wheat

Tanya Tagaq – Retribution

The Tragically Hip – Man Machine Poem

TUNS – TUNS

Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude

Weaves – Weaves

The Weeknd – Starboy

Charlotte Day Wilson – CDW