Polar Express Showing

“At one time most of my friends could hear the bell”- Polar Express.

Let’s all believe and hear the bell ring at Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives on Saturday December 9th at 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. as the museum presents a viewing of the widely acclaimed family movie Polar Express. You may also take your picture with our original 1879 steam engine. Passengers requiring refreshments will be served popcorn & juice. Admission by donation.

13 Burke St. Penetanguishene

