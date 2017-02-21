POG Tournament Happening In Toronto Next Weekend

Buried among your collection of childhood toys of Beanie Babies and Crazy Bones probably lies a shoebox full of bottlecaps from the popular 90s game POGs. Go ahead and dust those off because you’re going to need them for the upcoming tournament coming to Toronto this month.

Claimed as the “first POG Tournament in at least a decade,” two Torontonians are bringing back POGs for a charity event, held at St. Luke’s United Church on Sherborne street, February 25th.

“The winner will take home the grand prize, as well as becoming the best POG player of 2017.” according to the event page. Aside from the tournament, you’ll be able to see how POGs were made as the event will showcase an official World POG Federation, Milkcap Maker.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Possibilities Fund at SickKids Foundation. For more details, check the Facebook event page here.

Main image courtesy domestic_fox via Instagram