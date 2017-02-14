Playboy Magazine To Bring Back Nudity

Playboy announced that they would no longer feature nudity in their magazine in October of 2015. Fast forward to February 2017: Playboy realizes nobody reads Playboy for the articles and decides to bring back the naked.

This announcement comes four months after Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner was installed as the Chief Creative Officer.

The magazine has also removed the slogan “Entertainment for Men” from the cover and the March/April issue of Playboy Magazine features the headline “Naked is Normal”.

(cover photo via MAGIC CHARM GRAFIX flickr)