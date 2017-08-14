Play Mario Kart in Virtual Reality

Bandai Namco and Nintendo have partnered to bring the Mario Kart experience to a whole other level with Mario Kart in Virtual Reality. You just have to travel to Japan to play it.

We played #MarioKart in VR, and it was absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/zvRe3QlNFF — IGN (@IGN) August 14, 2017

Mario Kart VR is one of several different games available at the VR Zone in Shinjuku, Japan. You play as either Mario, Luigi, Peach or Yoshi from their perspective on the kart. You sit in a real-life metal kart while dodging Thwomps, Piranha Plants and player weapons.

For fans of the Dragon Ball series, the VR Zone also has a Dragon Ball Z virtual reality game.