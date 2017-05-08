Plate Reader Snags Disqualified Driver

A high tech crime fighting tool caught another one. South Simcoe Police say a Newmarket man is facing a Driving While Disqualified charge, after the alarm went off on a patrolling officer’s Automated Licence Plate Reader device. The ALPR was scanning passing licence plates on Canal Rd around 9:00 Saturday morning, when the suspect vehicle drove past. Police say the 30-year-old man was prohibited from driving due to a criminal court conviction, and has been handed another court date.