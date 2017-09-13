Pizza Hut Employees Fleeing From Hurricane Will Be Punished If They Miss Shifts

Employees of a Jacksonville, Florida Pizza Hut were shocked when they received this memo from their manager.

The note tells employees they are not allowed to evacuate more than 24 hours before the storm, must return within 72 hours, AND “Failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call/no show and documentation will be issued”. This manager also said “as a general rule of thumb” they close 6-12 hours before a storm hits, or the night before. –Which is EXTREMELY dangerous evacuating that late!!

All of this after the notice began with “our #1 priority is the safety and security of our team”.

This picture was originally posted to Reddit by an anonymous user, who wishes to remain anonymous in fear of loosing their job, and has since deleted the original post, but it had already blown up in the social media world!

Pizza Hut has since published a statement saying that this manager did NOT follow company guidelines.