Pizza-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Here

The best of both worlds?

Little Baby’s, an ice cream shop in Philadelphia seems to think so. And it actually tastes like pizza, apparently. It’s a tomato-based ice cream flavour with pizza seasonings like garlic, basil, oregano, salt and chili flakes. Plus they’re serving it up in a pizza taco to make it resemble the real thing even more.

Pizza Ice Cream is having a Moment; have you tried it? Photo by @Persicophoto pic.twitter.com/PdqWFzmQud — LittleBaby’sIceCream (@LittleBabysIC) June 18, 2017

I would imagine it would just take like really cold, slimy pizza. After having it, I would probably just crave actual pizza and then actual ice cream.

Think it should come to Barrie?

Main Image via Travel + Leisure