Pizza-Flavoured Ice Cream Is Here
It's the flavour you didn't know you needed.
The best of both worlds?
Little Baby’s, an ice cream shop in Philadelphia seems to think so. And it actually tastes like pizza, apparently. It’s a tomato-based ice cream flavour with pizza seasonings like garlic, basil, oregano, salt and chili flakes. Plus they’re serving it up in a pizza taco to make it resemble the real thing even more.
Pizza Ice Cream is having a Moment; have you tried it?
Photo by @Persicophoto pic.twitter.com/PdqWFzmQud
— LittleBaby’sIceCream (@LittleBabysIC) June 18, 2017
I would imagine it would just take like really cold, slimy pizza. After having it, I would probably just crave actual pizza and then actual ice cream.
Think it should come to Barrie?
Main Image via Travel + Leisure