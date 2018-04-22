Pitch-In Days/Community Clean-Up

While many municipalities have postponed their spring clean-up activities waiting for last week’s snow and ice to melt, it is full steam ahead in Oro Medonte says Mayor Harry Hughes…

Those yellow bags, when they’re full, can be left at the roadside for pick-up by county trash collectors.

It is also community clean-up day in Collingwood. Anyone can take part by picking up litter anywhere in the town with a much larger public event planned for Harbourview Park at 1 pm. It also includes a Healthy Kids Community Challenge.