Pinewoods Chapel ~ Third Annual Golf Tournament

  • September 22, 2017
  • Bear Creek Golf Club, 8545 Simcoe County Rd 56, Utopia

Pinewoods Chapel is holding it’s third annual Golf Tournament, in support of our new facility in the town of Angus. We are currently building a multi-purpose building that will house our own services and programs, but that will also be available for community events! This Golf Tournament is for Golfers and non-Golfers alike! Support us with a Hole Sponsorship, join us for Golf, dinner and the Silent and Live Auctions, or just join us for dinner and the Auctions. Either way, you’re sure to have a great time while supporting a great cause. Play Golf. Build a Community. Visit http://golf.pinewoodschapel.com for details.

September 22, 2017 @ 1pm

