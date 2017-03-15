Listen Live

Photo of Will Smith Looking Like Uncle Phil Flip-Turns Internet Upside Down

Take a minute just sit right there...

I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, to tell you all about how a picture of Will Smith flipped the Internet upside down.

Will Smith recently shared a video of him accomplishing a life-long goal of bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over the Zambezi River, which borders Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Someone paused the video at the perfect moment.

 

This photo of Will Smith bungee jumping looks like Uncle Phil.

There is a bit of an uncanny resemblance between Smith and James Avery (who played Uncle Phil in “The Fresh Prince of Bel -Air”) an the internet did what the internet does best. Freak out.

