Stabbing Suspect In Bradford Identified

South Simcoe Police have identified a man wanted in the stabbing of another man in Bradford. A 26 year old man suffered a chest wound Monday night as he left a restaurant at Holland Street and Simcoe Road. The victim and his attacker had left the scene by the time police arrived. The victim was found a short time later at his home and taken to hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury. Police think he and the suspect had an ongoing dispute. While police say the suspect has been identified, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 (TIPS).