Listen Live

Stabbing Suspect In Bradford Identified

Victim suffered chest wound

By News

South Simcoe Police have identified a man wanted in the stabbing of another man in Bradford. A 26 year old man suffered a chest wound Monday night  as he left a restaurant at Holland Street and Simcoe Road. The victim and his attacker had left the scene by the time police arrived. The victim was found a short time later at his home and taken to hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury. Police think he and the suspect had an ongoing dispute. While police say the suspect has been identified, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 (TIPS).

Related posts

Missing Georgian Bay Township Man Found Deceased

Building a Better Me Day

Barrie Food Bank Aims High This Easter

ALPR Used To Cuff Hit and Run Suspect in Innisfil

Friday Could Be A ‘Blue’ Day At Crayola, Leaving Some ‘Red’ With Anger

Cycling 101

Suspended Driver Charged in Midland

Pratt Homes Up For Award

UPDATE: Parolee Apprehended in Barrie