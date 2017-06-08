Phone Lost, Mirror Smashed, Hands Cuffed

A young lady is nursing her wounds and preparing for court, after a night out on the town. A Barrie Police officer working with City of Barrie crews in replacing manhole covers downtown, watched as a woman went from bar to bar late Tuesday to early Wednesday morning. The officer claims the same woman came to him for help in finding her lost phone, dropped below some patio boards. He couldn’t leave his post and told her so, claiming that made her mad enough to storm off and punch a City work truck’s rear view mirror. That’s when the officer left his post and arrested her, making sure her new hand wound was tended to. A 21-year-old Barrie woman will answer to her Mischief charge in court next month.