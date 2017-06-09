Listen Live

Phil Collins Rushed to Hospital After Fall

"he had stitches for a severe gash on his head"

Phil Collins was forced to cancel two sold-out shows in London after a bad fall in his hotel room. He was rushed to the hospital with a “severe gash on his head close to his eye”.

According to the statement released on Phil Collins’ Facebook page, he suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation.

His cancelled shows have been rescheduled for November and he plans to resume his tour on Sunday.

This is Phil’s first tour in almost 10 years.

