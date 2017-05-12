Listen Live

Pepsi Unveils New Fiery Flavour

...you won't be able to taste anything for about a week after drinking this

By Food, Morning Show, Uncategorized

If you look forward to Valentines Day solely for the cinnamon hearts and always opt for Fireball Cinnamon Whisky during a night out, this new Pepsi flavour is for you.

Pepsi Fire. It’s currently only available in Slurpee form at a few 7-Eleven stores in Michigan, but it’s already on shelves in Thailand, Mexico, The Philippines, Vietnam and a few other countries. There’s no word yet on when it will hit shelves or even if it’ll be coming to Canada. I sure hope it does, though. Just so I can try it.

(cover photo via Mike Mozart flickr)

Related posts

You Can Get Free Burger King Whoppers for Life…

‘Nightmare House’ Listing is Freaking People Out

Five Gifts NOT to get your Mom this Mother’s Day

Meat Loaf Shutting Down Toronto Street for Free Concert

The Rock for President in 2020

Oreo Introduces New Flavour and #MyOreoCreation Contest

Pisner: A New Beer Made from Recycled Human Urine

Blink-182 and Linkin Park are now Blinkin Park

The Foods of Your Favorite TV Shows