3 of the Worlds Hottest Peppers, One Radio Idiot

A friend of mines father grows a mean garden starting every spring, and he sent me home with some of his homegrown Ghost Pepper…. I decided to try some on air tonight and it wasn’t as bad as I thought! So we’re making this official. Every week we will move up in heat and intensity, and I’ll be eating some of the worlds hottest peppers on air right here on Rock 95 every Wednesday until I absolutely cannot take it.

Spice is measured in a unit called Scovilles, to put it into perspective a Jalapeno is about 5000 Scoville units, a Habanero is around 150,000…

3: The Ghost Pepper

The Ghost Pepper clocks in at around 1,000,000 Scoville Units the weirder thing… it was available at Wendy’s for a little while as part of a promotional poutine… I ate this today and honestly in moderation I would eat this as part of a dish, never again will i eat it plain.

2: The Trinidad Scorpion

This fiery little beast gets it name because the tip of it looks exactly like a scorpions stinger, and the spice feels like it too. It sits around 1.2-1.4 million units.. I am absolutely terrified.

1: Carolina Reaper

A Carolina Reaper has been crowned by the Guinness Book of World Records as the hottest pepper on the planet.. this thing comes in around 2,000,000 Scoville units… perspective again, this is 400 times hotter then a Jalapeno, and about half the heat of Police issued Pepper Spray. Great, that’s going to be so fun..