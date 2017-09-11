Listen Live

People Warned Not To Shoot Bullets at Hurricane Irma

Yes. This is a real concern.

By Morning Show

A Facebook event suggesting residents of Florida shoot at Hurricane Irma has gone viral with 56,000 people saying they’re interested in the event. It raised concern among lawmakers, and prompted the Pasco Sheriff’s office to warn people not to shoot at the storm.

The man who started the Facebook says he started the event out of boredom as a joke. “I’ve learned that about 50% of the world could not understand sarcasm to save their lives.

(cover photo via NASA Goddard Space Flight Center flickr)

