People Want to Make Princess Leia An Official Disney Princess

The petition already has over 50,000 signatures

After Carrie Fisher’s sudden death last month, a group of Star Wars fans have started a petition to make her character, Princess Leia an official Disney princess.

The petition is asking “that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.”

Apparently there are a few reasons why it may not happen, according to YouTube user Jonathan Carlin:

One of his reasons he states is that Princess Leia is portrayed by a real-life actress, which is the same reason Amy Adams’ Enchanted character was excluded from the Disney Princess club.

I’m signing it anyway. Go to Change.org if you want to sign too.

(cover photo via jimivr flickr)

