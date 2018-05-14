People are Confused by Trump’s Gigantic Signature
Small hands = Big signature
Donald Trump has larger-than-life hair, and personality so it’s only fitting his signature follows suit.
People are confused:
Why? Why is his signature so big? Why, god, why? pic.twitter.com/uCXcD9fpOl
— Russ (@RJonesUX) May 9, 2018
J.K. Rowling offered up an explanation:
.@RJonesUX I didn't believe in graphology until about three minutes ago.https://t.co/29IjYYNjoF pic.twitter.com/GaN9L6oRVv
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 9, 2018
She took a screen shot of a portion of an article off Handwriting & Graphology that suggests those who have overly large writing are arrogant megalomaniacs who possess tyrannical qualities.
(via Twitter)
Graphology is not a real science or deeply-rooted in any psychological method. So, while this seems scientifically sound, it ‘s only a very large coincidence.
