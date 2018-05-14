Listen Live

People are Confused by Trump’s Gigantic Signature

Small hands = Big signature

By Funny, Morning Show

Donald Trump has larger-than-life hair, and personality so it’s only fitting his signature follows suit.

People are confused:

J.K. Rowling offered up an explanation:

She took a screen shot of a portion of an article off Handwriting & Graphology that suggests those who have overly large writing are arrogant megalomaniacs who possess tyrannical qualities.

(via Twitter)

Graphology is not a real science or deeply-rooted in any psychological method. So, while this seems scientifically sound, it ‘s only a very large coincidence.

