Penetanguishene Mayor Makes Case For French University

Mayor Marshall Trying to Convince Queen's Park To Build in Town

By News

Penetanguishene Mayor Gerry Marshall wasting little time in trying to attract a French Language University to the town. Queen’s Park has indicated it’s committed to such, though a special committee has suggested it be built in the GTA. In a letter to Premier Wynne, Marshall says Penetanguishene should be considered for a number of reasons…

As for the GTA…

A final decision on this not expected until next year. Marshall says that gives him lots of time to lobby the Premier, Deputy Premier and the Minister of Francophone Affairs.

