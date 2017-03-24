Listen Live

Penetanguishene Main Street Reconstruction Delayed

Town Hall Not Happy With Original Quote

By News

If you’re waiting for Penetanguishene’s face lift to start, you’ll be waiting a bit longer. At the Wednesday meeting of council, it was agreed to re-tender the Main Street Reconstruction project to begin next year instead of next month. Reason being, town hall found the project quote higher than anticipated, and hope by giving it a year, they’ll be able to find a lower bidder. “Main Street has been in need of reconstruction for many years,” said Mayor Gerry Marshall. “I know residents and businesses have been looking forward to this for a long time, but as a Council it’s our job to ensure we make the most financially responsible decision.”

