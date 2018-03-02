Pedestrian Struck in South Barrie

Barrie Police need witnesses after reports a driver fled from the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian. A 53-year-old man suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Huronia and McKay Roads in Barrie around 12:30 Friday afternoon. The victim had been going back to his vehicle after helping another motorist when he was struck. Police say the offending vehicle stopped momentarily, but took off without checking on the guy. It’s described as a dark coloured hatchback, possibly with slight front end damage. Anyone with information can contact PC Allport at (705)725-7025 ext. 2913, callport@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.tipsubmit.ca