PC Leader Wants Province To Stop Closing Schools For Now

Patrick Brown is calling on the provincial government to stop closing schools. The Ontario PC leader was in Burlington this morning, to urge the Liberal Government to issue a moratorium on school closures until a review is done on the consultation process. Brown says the problem stems from a decision to change the review process to take local community representatives out of the process, and slashing the number of public meetings required. Simcoe County District School Board Chair Peter Beacock says the public used to be more active under the old process, but folks still get a say now.

He adds while the public no longer plays a larger role in the process, important decisions are still being made for the right reasons.

The Ministry of Education changed the consultation process back in March of 2015, a decision both the Simcoe County District School Board, and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board are bound by.