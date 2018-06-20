Paul McCartney Announces First New Album In 5 Years

Just two days after his birthday, Sir Paul McCartney has released two new songs that he says are a “taste” of his first new album in nearly 5 years. “I Don’t Know” is a gloomy ballad, while “Come On To Me” is a classic McCartney rock song.

McCartney’s new studio album will be called Egypt Station and is set for release September 7. The album art features vintage travel tickets and passport stickers.