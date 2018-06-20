Listen Live

Paul McCartney Announces First New Album In 5 Years

"Egypt Station" Will Be Released September 7th

By Music

Just two days after his birthday, Sir Paul McCartney has released two new songs that he says are a “taste” of his first new album in nearly 5 years. “I Don’t Know” is a gloomy ballad, while “Come On To Me” is a classic McCartney rock song.

 

McCartney’s new studio album will be called Egypt Station and is set for release September 7. The album art features vintage travel tickets and passport stickers.

 

 

Related posts

Special Gord Downie Tribute Fundraiser

WATCH: Guns N’ Roses Join Foo Fighters On Stage in Italy

Listen: Chris Cornell’s Daughter Releases Their Prince Duet On Father’s Day

WATCH: Trailer for Lemmy Kilmister’s Vampire Movie “Sunset Society”

Blink-182 Reschedules Vegas Shows Due To Travis Barker’s Blood Clots

WATCH: 8 Year-Old Girl Drumming to Led Zeppelin

Watch: Arcade Fire Share Animated ‘Chemistry’ Video

Queens of the Stone Age Honour Anthony Bourdain

2nd Annual Midland Feast Fest: Sponsored by Rock 95