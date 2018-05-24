Patrick Brown Says Doug Ford Did Not Inherit ‘A Mess’

Former Ontario Conservative leader Patrick Brown has responded to comments from current leader Doug Ford about the state Brown left the party in. Ford has commented often on ‘the mess’ he inherited. Au contraire says Brown in an opinion piece in the Toronto Star. He says Ford actually took over a party with a 20-point lead in numerous polls, the largest membership in the party’s history and a great slate of candidates poised to recreate the Big Blue Machine of the Bill Davis era. Brown also notes that when he inherited the party in 2015 it was on the verge of financial bankruptcy. When he was forced out he says the war chest was filled with $4-million.