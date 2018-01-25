Patrick Brown Resigns As PC Leader Amid Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Charges have not been laid, the allegations have not been proven, but Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown has resigned after a CTV report in which two women accuse Brown of Sexual Misconduct. The allegations date back to when Brown was the federal MP for Barrie. The women say they were teenagers at the time. Brown, clearly shaken, vehemently denied the allegations at a hastily called news conference and said he will stay on as MPP for Simcoe North as he fights to clear his name. “These allegations are false and have been difficult to hear. However, defeating Kathleen Wynne in 2018 is more important than one individual. For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as Leader of the Ontario PC Party. ” Brown did not resign immediately, but several members of staff did. After learning of the allegations, they had urged Brown to resign for the good of the party. When he initially refused, they tendered their resignations. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Brown had no choice but to resign as leader, “He deserves his day in court, but no person can lead a political party in this province with allegations like these hanging over his head.” Premier Wynne said Brown coming forward was a difficult and brave thing to do. With a provincial election just five months away, the Conservatives have little time to choose a new leader in hopes of dethroning the ruling Liberals. Christine Elliott’s name has come up. She ran against Brown in the last leadership campaign. Others, Vic Fedeli, Lisa Mcleod and Monte McNaughton withdrew from the race prior to the vote. There has also been talk of finding a ‘fresh’ face, perhaps Caroline Mulroney, who was chosen the PC candidate for York-Simcoe.

