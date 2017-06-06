Patio Prowl Season
First Patio Prow goes tonight!
As part of the 95 Days of Summer, ROCK 95 hits the downtown Barrie patios every Tuesday night after work.
Come join the fun at a different downtown patio every Tuesday through the summer. There will be specials and a chance to win some great tickets to some great Casino Rama performances.
Tonight, join Craig Ross on the patio at Kenzington’s Burger Bar downtown. They’ll have a burger patio special meet the gang from Georgian Bay Gin Smash & Vodka Smash plus you’ll have a chance to win tickets to see Three Dog Night live at Casino Rama Friday night.
Get out and enjoy!