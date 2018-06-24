Passport to Nature, Nuts for Nature Festival

Join us at the Carden Recreation Centre for a full day of fun kids activities aimed to get you out in nature!

9am Booth opens – wagon rides all day

10-11am Water event via wagon ride

10:30-11am Canada’s Great Water Adventure – story reading by Ellen

11-12pm Speaking of Wildlife

12pm Lunch at Ginnie’s Cafe

1-2pm Water event via wagon ride

1:30-2pm Canada’s Great Water Adventure – story reading by Ellen 2-3 KIDS SAFARI Hike

4pm-ish Day ends

Booths at the Carden Recreation Centre:

Fair Glen Nature Centre, Kids For Turtles, Face Painting, START (Saving Turtles At Risk Today), Free Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream for the kids, TimberMart sponsored build your own Bird Houses, fill your own Bird feeder, Sun Telescope Galactic Discoveries, Ramara Historical Covered Wagon, Rope Making demonstration, Blue Bird Display, Arts & Crafts Downstairs, Kim’s Kids Safari, & more to come!

