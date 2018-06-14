Listen Live

Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries In Overnight 400 Crash

400 Closed For Several Hours Following Two-Vehicle Crash

By News

One person is in Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the 400 near Cookstown. The collision happened around 11:00 last night; OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells us a vehicle smashed into the back of a construction truck, causing the vehicle to flip. The driver suffered minor injuries, while the male passenger was airlifted to trauma centre in the GTA. The highway was shut down until about 4:00 Thursday morning.

