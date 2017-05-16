Listen Live

Passenger ‘Bill Of Rights’ In The Works

Covers ompensation for passengers and other measures

By News

The feds are working on a new passenger bill of rights – part of a package of changes related to the Transportation Act. Under the proposed bill, travellers would have a better idea of when airlines would have to compensate them, be it related to boarding, delays while on board and lost or damaged baggage. Airlines would also not be able to charge a fee to parents to be able sit next to their children. The new bill would also address foreign ownership limits for airlines and require voice and video recorders in train locomotives. This bill of rights was promised in the wake of incidents in the states. In particular, the passenger who was dragged from a United Airlines flight that had been overbooked. Transportation Minister Marc Garneau had made it clear to Canadian airlines that a similar incident is not to happen here.

Related posts

Theft And Squatter Charges Laid By South Simcoe Police

Familiar Face Gets Bradford Man Arrested

Police Week Activities

Recreation Services Scores Silver Medal Win

Midland Police IT Advises On Global Malware Problem

Gravenhurst Cracking Down on Illegal Signage

Clear Picture Taken at Scene of the Crime

Four Arrested in Barrie Drug Bust

13 Ways To Kill Your Community