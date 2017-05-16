Passenger ‘Bill Of Rights’ In The Works

The feds are working on a new passenger bill of rights – part of a package of changes related to the Transportation Act. Under the proposed bill, travellers would have a better idea of when airlines would have to compensate them, be it related to boarding, delays while on board and lost or damaged baggage. Airlines would also not be able to charge a fee to parents to be able sit next to their children. The new bill would also address foreign ownership limits for airlines and require voice and video recorders in train locomotives. This bill of rights was promised in the wake of incidents in the states. In particular, the passenger who was dragged from a United Airlines flight that had been overbooked. Transportation Minister Marc Garneau had made it clear to Canadian airlines that a similar incident is not to happen here.