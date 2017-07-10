Parking Lot Dispute Leads To Damaged Van

Ever have someone steal your parking spot? Enough to tick you off for sure, but Barrie Police say this guy didn’t deal well with his anger. Happened around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, police say a van parked at the south end Walmart and its occupants were immediately yelled at by a guy claiming that spot was his. The family went in to shop, but returned to the van to find it had been all scratched up on the driver’s side. Store surveillance shows the same guy who yelled over the spot had returned to key the van. The suspect is described as:

Male, white

Mid-late 30’s

Medium build with pronounced stoop of his neck

Medium length brown hair with receding hairline and goatee

Wearing a grey t-shirt and dark pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Petersen of the Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2764 or npetersen@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.