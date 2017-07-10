Listen Live

Parking Lot Dispute Leads To Damaged Van

Suspect Really Wanted That Spot

By News

Mischief of Van Over Parking Spot Rage Ever have someone steal your parking spot? Enough to tick you off for sure, but Barrie Police say this guy didn’t deal well with his anger. Happened around 2:00 Saturday afternoon, police say a van parked at the south end Walmart and its occupants were immediately yelled at by a guy claiming that spot was his. The family went in to shop, but returned to the van to find it had been all scratched up on the driver’s side. Store surveillance shows the same guy who yelled over the spot had returned to key the van. The suspect is described as:

  • Male, white
  • Mid-late 30’s
  • Medium build with pronounced stoop of his neck
  • Medium length brown hair with receding hairline and goatee
  • Wearing a grey t-shirt and dark pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Petersen of the Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2764 or npetersen@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Related posts

Drunk or Suspended Driving Charges Laid Through South Simcoe

Jet Skier Charged With Not Having a Spotter

Orillia Man Charged With Child Pornography Offences

UPDATE: Wasaga Beach Drowning Victims Identified

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Charge Laid Over Phony Fifties in Alliston

Barrie’s Jobless Rate Creeps Up, Thanks to Stronger Workforce

Mom And Dad Facing Charges After Son And Friend Accused of Showing Off BB Gun

Building Struck, Motorist Followed, Cop Car Almost Clipped; Three DUI Charges in One Evening