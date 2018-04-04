Parents Reveal Top Excuses They Give Their Kids When They Get Caught Doing It

If you’re a parent, having a kid walk in on you mid-deed is pretty inevitable. Some of the excuses parents come up with according to Daily Star are pretty out there and hilarious.

A survey was conducted by ChannelMum.com asking parents what excuses they give their kids.

There are the more common excuses like “We were tickling each other” or “We were wrestling”.

Some parents get a little more creative claiming “I was jumping on daddy’s belly” or “We were playing bouncy castle”.