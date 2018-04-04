Listen Live

Parents Reveal Top Excuses They Give Their Kids When They Get Caught Doing It

We were just looking for something...

By Funny, Morning Show

If you’re a parent, having a kid walk in on you mid-deed is pretty inevitable. Some of the excuses parents come up with according to Daily Star are pretty out there and hilarious.

A survey was conducted by ChannelMum.com asking parents what excuses they give their kids.

There are the more common excuses like “We were tickling each other” or “We were wrestling”.

Some parents get a little more creative claiming “I was jumping on daddy’s belly” or “We were playing bouncy castle”. 

But the best excuse from this survey has to be “We were jogging on the spot.” 

Related posts

Watch: Def Leppard Front Man Literally Pours Sugar On Things

The Best Trashed Hotel Story You Will Ever Read

Stolen Fried Shrimp From The Office Fridge

Arnold Schwarzenegger Underwent Open Heart Surgery

Five Ways to Prank Your Friends and Family this April Fools/Easter

WATCH: Couple Uses Live Alligator for Gender Reveal

Male Beauty Pageant Cancelled Because Contestants Too Ugly

The Weirdest Things People Have Left in Ubers…

Two New Rides Coming to Canada’s Wonderland for 2018