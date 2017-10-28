Pancake Brunch and Skate with the Barrie Colts

Here is an amazing opportunity for you and your kids to have exciting memories skating with the Barrie Colts. Come out to this wonderful opportunity for your kids to get pictures, autographs and more with the whole team. We will even have a special appearance by the one and only Charlie Horse on the ice with the kids. Enjoy as a family or a team day with the Barrie Colts on Saturday, October 28th at the Barrie Molson Centre. The cost is only $25 a ticket or $25 in pledges, with proceeds going to Easter Seals.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

Address: 555 Bayview Drive Barrie, Ontario, L4N 8Y2

Pancake Breakfast at Horsepower Grill at the Molson Centre

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00am

Skate with the Barrie Colts

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Barrie Colts vs Mississauga Steelheads at The Barrie Molson Centre

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and pledge sheets available at the following Century 21 locations:

355 Bayfield St, Barrie

300 Lakeshore Dr, Unit 100, Barrie

888 Innisfil Beach Rd, Innisfil

4 Pine River Rd, Unit 8, Angus

Or contact Theresa Kerr at theresa.kerr@century21.ca or Jessica Riddell at jriddell@easterseals.org