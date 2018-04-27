Pair of men charged in early morning fight in Barrie

A pair of roommates face charges after an early morning fight in Barrie. Police attended the call Friday at 1:10 am in the city’s south end (D’Ambrosio Drive). Initial reports indicate the dispute started after an argument over money owed. After punches were thrown between the two men, one of the individuals used a hammer to assault the other. As police arrived on scene, one of the men was outside smashing property. The 25-year-old man who initially initiated the assault was charged with Assault and Mischief Under $5000; The 25-year-old man who re-engaged with his roommate was charged with Assault with a Weapon. Both men were released with a list of conditions and a future court date in June.