Paintball gun users being sought in Grey County

OPP received two incident reports Thursday night involving a parked vehicle and a residence in Meaford.

By News

OPP are searching for those responsible for damaging property in Meaford using a paintball gun. Thursday night Grey County OPP received two incident reports involving a parked vehicle on Collingwood Street and a residence on Edwin Street East. Those responsible may be charged with the criminal offence of mischief which is the wilful damage or destruction of property. Grey County OPP urge residents to report suspicious activity to police.

