Ozzy Osbourne Replaced A Canadian Fans Stolen CD Collection

Josh Cook, a pizza deliveryman from St.John’s, N.L. had his car stolen upon making a delivery and along with it, his entire rock n’ roll CD collection. All that was left was an album by Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist, Zakk Wylde.

Local media covered Cook’s story, which was then shared by blogs and a rock music magazine, in which Wylde’s son took notice. Next thing you know, Cook gets contacted by Wylde’s son for his address and the rest is history.

“He sent me like six t-shirts, three long-sleeve t-shirts, three zip-up hoodies, a copy of his new album on CD and vinyl and other collector items,”

If that isn’t awesome enough, to Cook’s surprise Ozzy sent another large box a few days later.

“I opened it up and a couple t-shirts fell out. Then a load of CDs fell out. Black Sabbath and all the Ozzy Osbourne stuff — basically everything Ozzy did. I thought it was amazing, and then this white envelope falls out. I opened it and there’s an autographed picture of Ozzy,” Said Cook. “They didn’t have to do anything like that. It was incredible. These guys are set for life but still take the time for one fan.”

The event occurred a year ago, however people are hearing about it now due to media coverage of criminal activity in St. Johns. Today, Cook is back to delivering pizza while he helps support his disabled mother.