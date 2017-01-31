Listen Live

Ozzy Osbourne: “I Don’t Think I’m A Sex Addict”

"I just got caught, didn't I?"

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Ozzy Osbourne says his 2016 sex addiction therapy was a waste of time because his cheating on his wife Sharon with hairdresser Michelle Pugh had nothing to do with addiction.

He’s backtracked on his initial claims that he had been suffering an addiction to sex for six years, telling The Times: “I’m in a f—ing rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I? It was a bump in the road.”

He added that he and his wife, Sharon are fine now but that he’d be livid if his wife cheated on him, “I’d go f—ing mental”.

Hmmm…double standards much?

(cover photo via focka flickr)

Related posts

Saggy Pants Could Equal Fines and Psychological Counseling

Ontario’s 150th Anniversary Logo Cost $30,000

WATCH: A Bad Lip Reading of Trump’s Inauguration

Speeding Driver Gives Cops Hilarious Excuse

5 Honest Oscar Nominated Movie Posters

LISTEN: Ryan Anderson (Son-uva Digger) Talks to the Morning Crew

Snubs and Surprises from the 2017 Oscar Nominations

Can You Solve This Riddle?

Toronto Emergency Services Get Lego Treatment