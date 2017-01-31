Ozzy Osbourne: “I Don’t Think I’m A Sex Addict”

Ozzy Osbourne says his 2016 sex addiction therapy was a waste of time because his cheating on his wife Sharon with hairdresser Michelle Pugh had nothing to do with addiction.

He’s backtracked on his initial claims that he had been suffering an addiction to sex for six years, telling The Times: “I’m in a f—ing rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I? It was a bump in the road.”

He added that he and his wife, Sharon are fine now but that he’d be livid if his wife cheated on him, “I’d go f—ing mental”.

Hmmm…double standards much?

(cover photo via focka flickr)