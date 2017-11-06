Ozzy Osbourne Announces Farewell Tour

Ozzy Osbourne announced today that he’ll go on a farewell tour starting in 2018. It’ll take him around the world through to 2020!

Don’t all bands and artists say they’re going on a farewell tour but they always come back. And it looks like Ozzy will be no exception.

Even though it’s like he’s retiring, he says he’ll play some shows here and there following the tour:

“People keep asking me when I’m retiring. This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.”

His announcement is nine months after Black Sabbath did their farewell tour, ending in February.

The tour will start in May 2018 and will go through Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Then it’ll be Russia and a whole bunch of music festivals in throughout Europe. Details haven’t been released yet on the North American leg of the tour. So stay tuned! Fingers crossed he’ll be in Toronto some time in the next couple of years!



YouTube / Ozzy Osbourne