Overdue Hunter Found Following Ground and Air Search Near Minden

Man Found In Dense Wood

A happy end to a search in Minden. Emergency crews were called out to a hunter’s camp in the Anson Mountain area of Haliburton County late last night, after a 52-year-old was reported overdue. Authorities searched by ground and by air into the wee hours, the man was found in a densely forested area, said to be in good health. The OPP reminding everyone to have a buddy system out in the bush, along with extra supplies and a good charge on your cellphone.

Few Sex Assault Cases Making It To Court