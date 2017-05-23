Listen Live

Over A Hundred Traffic Tickets Handed Out During May 2-4 in Orillia

Over Fifty Speeding Tickets, A Pair of Distracted Driving Charges

Police in Orillia had a busy long weekend, with 105 tickets written up. The May 2-4 weekend had officers out on a stepped up patrol, and it is said today, 52 speeding tickets were written up, 9 seat belt infractions, while only two distracted driving charges were laid. Meanwhile, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say 100 speeding tickets were handed out in its detachment area, while 10 distracted driving tickets were written up. Forty-five people died on provincial roadways last year, representing a twenty-year low.

