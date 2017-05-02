Listen Live

Out-Of-Towners Accused Of Dumping Their Trash in Our Backyard

Police Accuse Pair Of Dumping Trash in Adjala Ditch

By News

A pair from Mississauga charged with bringing their trash our way. Someone called Nottawasaga OPP to say they spotted people dumping bags of garbage into a ditch near 30th sideroad of Adjala just off Highway 50, back on April 13th. Police say subsequent investigation, IE rummaging through the trash, lead them to figure out who did the dumping, and went to Mississauga to charge a 60-year-old man and his 58-year-old wife with Littering.

