Fatal kayaking incident in Washago

Tragedy on the water in Washago. A 59 year old Oshawa woman has died after overturning her kayak on a river late yesterday afternoon. OPP say the woman attempted to put the kayak in the water when it flipped over and swept away to a nearby dock. The woman was stuck in the kayak beneath the water surface for a period of time.

Air ORNGE was called out but CPR was performed on shore before paramedics rushed her to an Orillia area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Orillia OPP Marine Unit, Rama Police Service, Rama Emergency Medical Services, CSPS, Orillia Fire Department, Rama Fire, Ramara Fire and Rescue all assisted with this incident.



