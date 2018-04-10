Listen Live

Oro-Medonte Twins Double Down On Child And Youth Mental Health

Organizing two fundraising efforts

By News

Want you to meet two new friends of ours – Mikayla and Madison McDermott of Oro-Medonte. The 11-year-old twins are on a mission – to raise money for Child and Youth Mental Health programs at RVH…

Mikayla is planning a Kids Run May 5th at Burls Creek…hoping for 500 participants with an eye on raising five thousand dollars.

Sister Madison has been writing a book based on the experiences of a community member…

Madison hopes to have the book completed in time for the run. She also plans to distribute it to schools.

Click here for more information on the Oro-Medonte Kids Fun Run (May 5), how to register and how to become a sponsor.

Click here for more information on Madison’s book and to help cover the cost of publishing.

