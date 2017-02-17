Listen Live

Oro-Medonte To Receive Heritage Awards For Church Restoration

Mayor Hughes to meet with Lieutenant-Governor

By News

Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes is brushing off his ‘Sunday Best’ today for a trip to Queen’s Park to accept two Heritage Awards for the restoration of the Oro-African Church. The Lieutenant Governor’s Ontario Heritage Awards recognize individuals, groups and communities for exceptional contributions to cultural and natural heritage conservation, environmental sustainability and biodiversity. Not only does the church deserve recognition, says Hughes, it should be held up as an example…

A special presentation will be held in the council chamber February 22 at 6pm to celebrate the two awards with the community, project team members and descendants of the church.

