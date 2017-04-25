Oro Medonte Man Facing Additional Human Trafficking Charges

A man charged earlier this month now faces new Human Trafficking charges, after investigators found more victims. The OPP today say a 58-year-old Oro Medonte man, arrested earlier this month, now faces charges of Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking, and Pimping, after police identified two victims as part of an ongoing Human Trafficking investigation. The same man was arrested earlier this month, and was at the time charged with 21 offenses. The new charges stem from a York Regional Police bust in which over 100 men were arrested.