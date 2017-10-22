Oro Medonte Hoping It Can Make More Use of New School

A new elementary school being pondered for Oro-Medonte as the population grows and existing schools are close to or at capacity. Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes hoping the township and school board can work together on a joint school and recreation facility…

With no school board money to keep the schools open after hours Hughes says a joint school/rec facility can work…

Hughes says there’s a similar partnership in place at Andrew Hunter School in Barrie. Talks on this are at the preliminary stage, but are ongoing.