Oro Medonte Gives Thumbs Up to 2018 Budget

Property taxes are going up in Oro Medonte. Council has approved the 2018 Operating and Capital budget for the municipality and it comes with a 2.99% tax increase this year. That works out to about $76 on a home valued at $300,000. Nearly $1.5 million has been set aside for the construction of a new Shanty Bay fire hall, with money set aside for repairs to the township’s five community halls and other recreational pursuits. The bulk of the budget, at $4.3 million, is to be spent on road and bridge construction projects.