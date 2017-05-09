Oro Medonte Airport Now Part of Southern Ontario Network

The Lake Simcoe Regional Airport is helping to pick up the slack. The Oro Medonte airport has been named one of ten “hubs” across southern Ontario to help take the heat off a growing Pearson Airport. It’s called the Southern Ontario Airport Network, and it comes from the realization that aviation demand will grow to about 110 million passengers a year within the next twenty-five years, surpassing the capacity of Toronto’s Pearson Airport. The ten airports in the network will not only help with international charter and domestic flights, but also work on ground transportation needs within each airport’s region. The Lake Simcoe Regional Airport was chosen as it is one of Southern Ontario’s most commercially significant airports, combined with its proximity to major highways. Members of the Southern Ontario Airport Network include: Toronto Pearson International Airport, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Hamilton John C. Munro International Airport, Kingston/Norman Rogers Airport, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, London International Airport, Oshawa Executive Airport, Niagara District Airport, Peterborough Airport, Region of Waterloo International Airport, and Windsor International Airport. Transport Canada and Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation are also important contributors to SOAN’s work.